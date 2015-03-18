Martinez worried about state of Kiev pitch

Martinez's side hold a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, after Steven Naismith's goal and Romelu Lukaku's late penalty saw Everton recover from Oleh Husyev's opener at Goodison Park.

On Wednesday, Everton trained on the running track surrounding the pitch while the grass was covered by a protective sheet, and Martinez is wary of the problems the surface could pose.

"The pitch is a concern for both teams," he said.

"Dynamo Kiev are a technical team and they need a good pitch, and we are exactly the same.

"I don't think it will play a big part in terms of giving a favour or advantage to either of the two sides.

"I think it is a little bit of a shame for the game of football that the pitch is not going to be in perfect condition.

"But you have to adapt to whatever surface you play on."