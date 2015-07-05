Martino: Argentina should have won

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino bemoaned his team's lack of chances and their inability to convert the ones they did create after the Copa America final.

Martino's men lost the continental decider to hosts Chile 4-1 on penalties on Saturday after the match remained scoreless through 120 minutes in Santiago.

But Martino insisted Argentina should have won, with his team finishing the game with 18 shots including four on target.

Chile managed eight shots, with two testing Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

"We played against the highest scoring team at the Copa and we did not generate scoring chances," Martino said.

"Chile were also neutralised by us. It was a mutual thing."

The 52-year-old added: "We had the situation of Nico [Otamendi], Pocho [Ezequiel Lavezzi] and Gonzalo [Higuain] at the end, which should have changed the outcome of the game."

Higuain failed to turn Lavezzi's cross into the net from a tight angle just before the end of regulation time.

Lavezzi missed a big chance of his own in the shadows of half-time, while Otamendi sent a header wide from the former's corner prior to the hour-mark.

"I think today's match, Argentina should win," Martino said.