Martino banned for Jamaica clash

Gerardo Martino will have to watch his Argentina side from the stands, after incurring a one-match sideline ban ahead of their Copa America clash with Jamaica on Saturday.

The coach was sent from the dugout by Brazilian referee Sandro Ricci during the first half of their 1-0 Group B win over Uruguay in La Serena on Tuesday.

Martino stepped onto the field of play during his remonstrations at the official's decision to stop play and show Nicolas Lodeiro a yellow card for a foul on Javier Mascherano, rather than playing the advantage.

"I was sent off because I went on the pitch," the Argentina boss said in his post-match news conference, without offering any complaint.

Martino will be forced to watch his side's final group encounter against Jamaica from the stands in the Estadio Sausalito in Vina del Mar.

Furthermore, he will not be allowed any contact with his players or staff once inside the stadium.

Argentina sit level with Paraguay in pole position on four points, making their meeting with the Caribbean invitees crucial to finishing top of the group.