Martino: Barca exit rumours don't affect me

Barca saw their chances of securing a treble fall away in the space of seven days last month, with only a league title now a possibility for Martino's men.

The Catalan giants are four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with three games remaining and the odds are stacked against them retaining their title.

Martino's position has been called into question, with the likes of Michael Laudrup and Roberto Martinez linked with the role, and the Argentine acknowledges that the campaign had been "problematical" at times.

The 51-year-old, though, has not given up hope of being crowned Spanish champions and is ignoring talk about position.

"I now focus on the next two games, which will be decisive to see if we still can win the Liga," he said at Friday's press conference.

"(Rumours about possible successors) don't have any affect at all, what I am concentrating on are the results, of course names are mentioned but that doesn't affect me.

"We (Martino and the club) haven't spoken, there is no need right now to ask if I am going to stay because I have got an active contract."

Barca will be expected to get the better of Getafe on Saturday, but Martino is not taking Cosmin Contra's relegation-threatened side lightly.

"It is true Getafe are fighting against relegation, but both teams are fighting for something special," he added. "We've got to play very well, not only tomorrow but in the other two games we've got left this season.

"The fact is while we still have the chance (to win it) but we don't depend on ourselves."

Elche and leaders Atletico will be the champions' opponents in their final two games of the season.