Martino concedes Barca departure is likely

The reigning champions effectively saw their crown slip out of reach on Saturday as they drew 2-2 at home to struggling Getafe, moving them on to 85 points, three behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who play their game in hand at Levante on Sunday.

Barca looked to be on track for a 2-1 victory as Alexis Sanchez struck in the second half to restore their one-goal lead after Angel Lafita cancelled out Lionel Messi's opener, but the Madrid-based club battled back late on.

Lafita notched his second of the match in second-half stoppage time to secure a point for the visitors and, although Barca can still mathematically retain their title, Martino admitted that such a feat is unlikely.

"It is not the desired end, is not a good season from a personal point of view, obviously neither for Barcelona, because it isn't what they are used to," Martino said.

"It has been a difficult season, with many problems off the pitch. We have tried to get over them with football and we were alive (in the title race), until today.

"It (a poor season) wasn't what we expected. There was the chance of not reaching the goals, but not due to our own mistakes. Even less after the two previous games in which we had to make comebacks.

"Sometimes the chances are asked when one believes he deserves to reclaim them. And sometimes one feels that his job wasn't good enough and is not necessary to ask for a new chance, because he doesn't deserve it.

"I will analyse what I have in my head.

"I think that after today we have played everything we had to play for in La Liga. Despite what maths say, now we have done everything and in this competition we have fought until today.

"If we have been unable (to win) today, we don't deserve to have more chances in La Liga."