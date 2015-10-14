Martino not satisfied with Argentina draw

Gerardo Martino was frustrated that Argentina failed to take all three points from their World Cup 2018 qualifier with Paraguay on Tuesday.

The 2015 Copa America runners-up were stunned by Ecuador in their opening fixture, losing 2-0 in Buenos Aires, and could only muster a 0-0 draw in Asuncion in their second outing of the CONMEBOL campaign.

The 52-year-old coach praised his players for their strength of character but confessed to being dissatisfied with the start his side have made.

"We came to recover the points that we lost in the first matchday," Martino said in a press conference.

"We regret that we did not get the three points, which is what we came for. I am not satisfied with the point.

"I am happy with the effort that the players put in. They were better in the first half than in the second.

"It is not easy to get fluidity in play within two or three days having changed the tactical plan.

"The bad thing from these fixtures is the amount of points we took. What is worrying is the defeat to Ecuador.

"I do not usually emphasise the attitude but I do know because these players were very brave after difficult days."

Argentina - who were missing Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero for the clash with Paraguay due to injury - face Brazil in November in their next qualification fixture.