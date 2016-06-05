Martino rubbishes revenge talk

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino played down any talk of potential revenge as his team prepare for their Copa America Centenario opener against Chile.

The South American giants meet on Monday in a rematch of last year's decider, which Chile won on penalties in Santiago.

Martino, who is waiting for captain Lionel Messi to prove his fitness in training, said revenge was never going to be a factor.

"We asked if it was a rematch when we played in the qualifiers," he told a news conference.

"The final of the Copa America was a year ago. Chile won on penalties.

"Not even a final would give us an opportunity for revenge. It would just give us a new opportunity."

Messi is battling a back injury ahead of the Group D encounter and must complete training to feature.

Nicolas Gaitan is set to replace the Barcelona star should he be unavailable and Martino said the Benfica midfielder needed to play his own game.

"I don't expect him to do anything like Leo," he said.

"I want him to be himself more than ever because he has a very good condition, and he can do it.

"He is fast, he passes the ball very well, he dribbles very well. He's a very complete player."