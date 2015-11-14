Martino: We need to win in Colombia

Gerardo Martino admits Argentina face a must-win game against Colombia on Tuesday in order to kick-start their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Argentina – without the injured Lionel Messi – were held to a 1-1 draw by Brazil on Friday in Buenos Aires despite dominating for long periods, and they are winless in three qualifiers.

Two points from a possible nine see the 2015 Copa America runners-up languish down in ninth place and Martino said points were all that mattered.

"It was a positive performance, but from the points [view] no," the former Barcelona boss told the media.

"We need to win in Colombia.

"The team made an effort throughout the match to win, this was highlighted in the first half. They [Brazil] had an effectiveness that we did not."

He concluded: "If the response is that we must stand up, so be it."

Argentina face Colombia, who have one win in their past six games, in Barranquilla.