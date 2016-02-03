Mascherano and Alves miss Valencia clash

Barcelona will be without Javier Mascherano, Dani Alves and Claudio Bravo for Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg with Valencia.

Luis Enrique has opted to leave the South American trio out of the squad for the meeting with Gary Neville's side at Camp Nou.

Full-back Douglas and forward Sandro Ramirez are also not involved, along with midfielder Rafinha, who is still recovering from a knee injury.

Mascherano and Alves played both legs of the quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao and the Liga win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday, and will be expected to return for the league meeting with Levante this weekend.