Mascherano: I will not force Barcelona exit

Javier Mascherano insists he will not force a move away from Barcelona amid speculation Juventus are keen to lure him to Serie A.

The Argentina international has a contract with Barcelona until June 2018, but recent reports in Spain suggest he has set his sights on a move to Italy.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old has made it clear that he does not want to damage his relationship with Barcelona and will stay put if the club want him to remain at Camp Nou.

"Barcelona have told me that they will not allow me to leave," Mascherano told Ole.

"They are very happy with me and it is very difficult to leave when the club tell you this.

"And above all, I am not going to force anything. Nobody involved deserves that. I have a contract with Barcelona and I have a good relationship with everyone. They all know what I think.

"Barcelona have treated me very well and I cannot have any complaints. Sometimes things happen that make you reconsider certain things, but I have no intention to harm my good relationship with the club.

"I do not want to leave this club on a bad note."