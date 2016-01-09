Mascherano left out of Barcelona squad

Sergi Roberto is fit to play for Barcelona against Granada on Saturday, while Javier Mascherano has not been named in the squad.

Midfielder Roberto has recovered from the thigh injury which kept him out of Wednesday's Copa del Rey win over Espanyol.

Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal are included in a La Liga squad for the first time after making their club debuts against Espanyol.

Mascherano is joined by Marc Bartra, Douglas, Jordi Masip and Munir El Haddadi in missing Luis Enrique's 18-man party.

Barcelona matchday squad: Bravo, Ter Stegen, Vidal, Alves, Pique, Vermaelen, Mathieu, Adriano, Alba, Busquets, Rakitic, Sergi Roberto, Iniesta, Turan, Messi, Suarez, Sandro, Neymar.