Mashiane: It's payback time

Kaizer Chiefs winger Happy Mashiane is looking to exact revenge on Orlando Pirates after they eliminated Amakhosi in the MTN8 competition earlier this season.

The Glamour Boys will lock horns with the Buccaneers for the first time in the DStv Premiership this season when they square off at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Mashiane has been a crucial player for Amakhosi since the start of the new year, having already bagged two goals and assisted one from eight appearances across all competitions.

'I think we are over and done with that one because we know that we didn’t do well. But since we are going to face them again, it is payback time because everyone is checking if we are going to bounce back since we didn’t do well in the MTN8,' Mashiane told the club's media department.

'As I said before, I must not take all the credit. Credit should be given to the guys for pushing me since we all know that I have been out for a year with an injury.

'So coming back, scoring and creating assists for some of the guys, I think it is something that will help me to be back to my previous peak.

'We all want to win trophies in life with a big team like Chiefs, so I want to win the championship with the club.'

Mashiane also revealed which Amakhosi legends he is drawing inspiration from ahead of the Soweto derby.

'People always emphasised that Chiefs always dominated the derby, and there were people like Thabo Mooki, Jabu Pule (Mahlangu - guys who always made the fans happy. Those are some of the memories I have,' he revealed.

The match at the Orlando Stadium is set for a 3:30.