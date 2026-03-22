How to watch Newcastle vs Sunderland: Free Streams, TV Info & Preview for HUGE Tyne-Wear derby
Can Newcastle avenge their loss at the Stadium of Light earlier this season? Or will it be two from two for the Black Cats?
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Watch Newcastle v Sunderland today as the second Tyne-Wear derby of the season takes place, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Sunday 22 March 2026
• Kick-off time: 12:00pm GMT / 8:00am ET
• Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle
• FREE STREAM: USA Network via YouTube TV's 10-day free trial (US)
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
Newcastle United were hammered in Barcelona on Wednesday night, so can they respond with a morale-boosting win over local rivals Sunderland?
The Black Cats will have had more time to rest and prepare, and Regis Le Bris's side are bidding to do the double over the Magpies following their 1-0 win back in December.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle v Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Newcastle v Sunderland for FREE
The Tyne-Wear derby is completely free to watch in the US if you take advantage of YouTube TV's 10-day free trial, which gives access to USA Network.
Prices start at $67.99 for the first three months following that so either cancel in time or continue your subscription if you're impressed.
Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.
Watch Newcastle v Sunderland from anywhere
A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.
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Watch Newcastle v Sunderland in the UK
Newcastle v Sunderland will be a 12:00pm kick-off in the Premier League and can be watched live on Sky Sports.
It will be available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League.
Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.
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Watch Newcastle v Sunderland in the US
In the Newcastle v Sunderland, Aston Villa vs West Ham United will be shown on USA Network.
USA Network are broadcasting Newcastle v Sunderland in the US.
To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. YouTube TV would be our recommendation with their 10-day free trial, giving you access at no cost to the live stream.
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How to watch Newcastle v Sunderland in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle v Sunderland through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.
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See also ► Premier League TV guide
Newcastle v Sunderland: Preview
Newcastle's 7-2 loss against Spanish giants Barcelona in midweek served as a reminder of how brutal UEFA Champions League football can be.
Eddie Howe's side were well in the tie at 2-2, thanks to Anthony Elanga's brace, but quickly shipped five more goals on the way to defeat at the Nou Camp.
Focus now quickly turns to Sunderland's visit in the second Tyne-Wear derby of the season and avoiding two defeats against their nearest rivals remains paramount.
Bruno Guimaraes is the latest midfielder to have been linked with a move away from St James' Park this summer, with Manchester United said to be now interested in the Brazilian.
See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season
Sunderland have somewhat taken a slide since the new year period and are now only 11 points from safety.
You would expect them to need maybe one or two more wins to avoid a late scare, but their form of late has been something of a worry.
It's just three wins in their last ten and they come into this one off the back of a 1-0 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.
Granit Xhaka is now fit and available again, whilst defender Nordi Mukiele could return after three weeks out with a calf problem.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Newcastle 3-3 Sunderland
FourFourTwo believes this one will be very entertaining on Sunday lunchtime, with six goals shared evenly at 3 apiece.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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