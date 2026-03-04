Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea today as the home team attempt to achieve a rare Premier League double over the Blues, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa and Chelsea meet on Wednesday night in a match that could prove pivotal in the fight for Champions League places.

Villa start the night with a six-point advantage over the Blues. With nine games to go after this one, the simple mathematical impact of a win either way explains itself.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea for free

In America, you can stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea with YouTube TV's 5-day free trial which gives access to USA Network. Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea from anywhere

Out of the country when Aston Villa vs Chelsea is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in the UK

Aston Villa vs Chelsea is one of Wednesday's four 7:30pm games in the Premier League and can be watched live in the UK thanks to TNT Sports / Discovery+.

It will be available on TNT Sports 3.

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+

Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in the US

In the United States, Aston Villa vs Chelsea will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting Aston Villa vs Chelsea in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Premier League preview

Villa's season is threatening to get away from them. While it's true that long-term injuries to midfielders Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and John McGinn represent a loss few teams could handle, it's also true that other managers would have addressed the last couple of months differently than Unai Emery.

The Villa boss has proven his worth. They wouldn't have been fourth or indeed third without him. Yet questions over the continued selection of Ollie Watkins and the regular use of Leon Bailey barely scratch the surface of growing fear among fans that the direction of travel is irreversible.

Emery's football is what it is. There's little point arguing the toss over tempo and intent. These methods are Emery's and he owns the fact that Villa are even in the Champions League conversation too.

Losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers, though? That's the kind of rock bottom that can force a manager's hand, at least in the short term.

Tickets

Even Villa's home form has deserted them. It has been the bedrock of Emery's tenure but the shine has been rubbed off. Liam Rosenior and Chelsea will fancy their chances of closing that gap to three points.

The Blues were slight favourites at Stamford Bridge in late December but succumbed to a 2-1 defeat that looked extremely unlikely at half time. After a dominant first period, Chelsea conceded a pair of Watkins goals in the second half.

Chelsea were unbeaten in six Premier League matches before Sunday's defeat at leaders Arsenal, and Rosenior knows what's at stake at Villa Park tonight.

He's also aware that Villa are wounded. They need to find a response after the most humiliating defeat of the season. If they get it right, Chelsea have a game on their hands. If not, the Champions League will look as far away as it has for months.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

We watched Villa on Friday and Chelsea on Sunday.