How to watch Brazil vs Croatia for FREE: TV and live stream details for international friendly in Florida

Watch Brazil vs Croatia for a midweek friendly, with all the details on TV channels and live streaming – including an option to watch for free in the UK – right here in this guide. Click HERE for details on all the upcoming internationals.

Brazil vs Croatia: Key information Date: Wednesday 1 April 2026

Wednesday 1 April 2026 Kick-off time: 8:00pm local time (ET), 1.00am BST

8:00pm local time (ET), 1.00am BST FREE stream: ITVX (UK)

ITVX (UK) Watch from anywhere: Get 77% off NordVPN

Off the back of their recent defeat to France, Brazil takes on another European nation, with Croatia next up.

These two sides haven't faced since Vatreni defeated Brazil on penalties back in the 2022 World Cup.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Brazil vs Croatia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brazil vs Croatia for FREE in the UK

You can watch Brazil vs Croatia for free in the UK, with public broadcaster ITV holding the rights.

Watch Brazil vs Croatia from anywhere

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How to watch Brazil vs Croatia in the US

Fans in the US can watch Brazil vs Croatia on ESPN.