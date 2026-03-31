How to watch Brazil vs Croatia for FREE: TV and live stream details for international friendly in Florida
The Seleção face Zlatko Dalić's side in the US and here's how to tune in
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Watch Brazil vs Croatia for a midweek friendly, with all the details on TV channels and live streaming – including an option to watch for free in the UK – right here in this guide. Click HERE for details on all the upcoming internationals.
- Date: Wednesday 1 April 2026
- Kick-off time: 8:00pm local time (ET), 1.00am BST
- FREE stream: ITVX (UK)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 77% off NordVPN
Off the back of their recent defeat to France, Brazil takes on another European nation, with Croatia next up.
These two sides haven't faced since Vatreni defeated Brazil on penalties back in the 2022 World Cup.
Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Brazil vs Croatia online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Brazil vs Croatia for FREE in the UK
You can watch Brazil vs Croatia for free in the UK, with public broadcaster ITV holding the rights.
TV coverage: ITV4 is the channel you need.
Free stream: ITVX has the same coverage online.
Abroad: Unlock with NordVPN (77% off)
Watch Brazil vs Croatia from anywhere
A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.
If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.
Unlock your Brazil vs Croatia stream
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How to watch Brazil vs Croatia in the US
Fans in the US can watch Brazil vs Croatia on ESPN.
Watch Brazil vs Croatia on ESPN Unlimited
ESPN Unlimited prices start at $29.99/month and include a host of other football matches, including this weekend's