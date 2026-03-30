Roberto De Zerbi to become Tottenham Hotspur manager as surprising contract length revealed: report

A contract proposal has been put to Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi to take the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium according to reports in Italy.

The 46-year-old is expected to accept the offer of a five-year deal at Spurs in due course, with the team currently teetering on the brink of the Premier League's relegation places.

Tottenham are one point and one position above the drop zone having endured a disastrous campaign. Thomas Frank's appointment last summer did not go according to plan, whilst interim hire Igor Tudor managed just one point from five games at the helm before departing by mutual consent over the weekend.

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Roberto De Zerbi mulling over Spurs' contract offer

Igor Tudor has left Tottenham after just five Premier League matches (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest last time out ahead of the March international break, during which time an approach was made to the currently out-of-work De Zerbi.

The Italian was most recently in charge at Olympique de Marseille in France, leading the team to a second place finish and Champions League football in Ligue 1 last season.

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However, the head coach appeared to publicly fall out with his squad and left the club midway through the 2025/26 campaign, having also bowed out of the Champions League at the first hurdle.

Sean Dyche has also been in the picture to replace Tudor in North London but it now looks set to be De Zerbi who leads Spurs for the final seven games of this season, at least.