Chelsea star Cole Palmer 'unsettled', as giants circle for move: report

Cole Palmer is said to be unhappy at Chelsea

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is reportedly unhappy at the west London club could look to leave this summer.

It has been a difficult season for the Blues, with Enzo Maresca talking himself out of a job, and his replacement, Liam Rosenior, yet to convince.

They crashed out of the Champions League with a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and look increasingly likely to miss out on qualification for next season, currently sat in 6th place after a 3-0 defeat to Everton.

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Chelsea could well be set to lose Cole Palmer

Palmer has had a quiet season by his standards (Image credit: Getty Images)

It hasn’t been a vintage season for Palmer either, his nine Premier League goals and one assist some way off the 23 goals involvements he managed last term, with injuries a key factor.

None of that will help the fact that the 23-year-old feels unsettled in his current situation, according to a report from The Sun.

They state that a heavyweight trio of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all alert to Palmer’s position and would be interested in taking him.

The Chelsea star is said to be unhappy with life in London and holds a desire to return to his hometown of Manchester, though the only stumbling block could be price, with Palmer under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033, with a suggested price standing at around £150million.

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Bayern Munich, meanwhile, could well look for a no.10 to slot in with Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, who both broke through in England.

Aside from the London factor, the creative spark is also said to be frustrated with Rosenior’s tactics, which he feels are limiting his space on the pitch.

FourFourTwo understands, however, that Palmer won't be leaving Chelsea imminently, with the club looking to keep him this summer, given the England man being on such a long-term deal.

Palmer may work as an ideal replacement for Bruno Fernandes one day (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 23-year-old's place in the Three Lions set-up is not under immediate threat, either, as though there is a lot of competition for places under Thomas Tuchel, Palmer's inclusion for the March internationals shows that he is in the manager's thinking for the World Cup this summer.

Palmer is valued at €110m, according to Transfermarkt estimates. England return to action against Uruguay tomorrow night at Wembley Stadium.