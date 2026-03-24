'I know how much it hurt Chelsea to see Arsenal win the Champions League trophy last season. It was Emma Hayes who started that rivalry' Alex Scott previews heated Women's Champions League quarter-final

Former Lioness and Arsenal legend Alex Scott previewed the blockbuster UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

There are eight teams remaining in the competition, and this clash of the Women’s Super League titans will be shown live on Disney+, with Alex Scott presenting as part of the ESPN broadcast team.

Arsenal famously became European champions in Lisbon last summer, toppling Barcelona, while Chelsea, despite winning a domestic treble, are still yearning for the European title that continues to elude them.

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‘Emma Hayes started the rivalry’

Emma Hayes looks on (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott knows all too well the intensity of the rivalry between these two London sides, having experienced it firsthand during her playing days.

“As soon as you say Arsenal against Chelsea, everyone gets excited because you have two great teams that have had this rivalry now for so long.

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“From when I was playing, from the moment Emma Hayes left Arsenal and took over Chelsea, straight away it was this rivalry because we knew the nuggets that she was taking from Arsenal and implementing them at Chelsea and building this phenomenal team - everything that she went on to do and win there is absolutely incredible. So there's always been this history and this story and that's continued.”

Scott won the Champions League in 2007 as part of Arsenal’s quadruple-winning team, during a period when Hayes was assistant manager under Vic Akers.

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Hayes later went on to manage Chelsea for 12 years, eventually departing in summer 2024 to become manager of the US Women’s National Team, what she called "the biggest job in women's football".

Last year, Arsenal lifted the Champions League again for the first time in 17 years, while Chelsea are still waiting for their breakthrough moment in Europe.

“I know how much it hurt Chelsea players and fans to see Arsenal lifting the Champions League trophy last season,” Scott added.

Arsenal win the 2016 Women's FA Cup (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Because that's the one that they are missing and have after for so long.

“So it's just going to be so juicy. If Chelsea beat Arsenal, you won't stop hearing about it.

“But if Arsenal manage to get one over Chelsea again… it’s just an exciting tie. And that's what you love about football, right?”

Can Lauren James win the Ballon d'Or?

Lauren James (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Scott was full of praise for Chelsea attacker Lauren James, highlighting her ability to be a matchwinner in decisive moments.

“I think the difference for Chelsea will be Lauren James,” Scott added. “She always seems to step up in those big moments.

“If you think about the League Cup final, the difference was Lauren James. When you look at the two teams, there wasn’t much in it, but it was her.

“I think Arsenal might have a bit more, because beyond Alessia Russo and the goals she manages to score, you look at other players in that team that manage to step up in those moments too.

“It is a tough one to call, but I do think Arsenal might edge it.”

During the League Cup final, former Lioness Karen Carney said on punditry that James has the potential to be a Ballon d’Or winner if she stays fit.

When asked if she agrees with Carney, Scott said: “I think Lauren James has it all. But if you break that down, there’s that quote - ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.’

“You can have all the talent in the world and it is there on show for us all to see. But LJ needs to do it continuously in a World Cup, in a Euros and for Chelsea.

“She steps up in moments, but when you look at players that have won the Ballon d’Or before, it's not just moments. It's having that consistency and always being that player every single game. And I think as soon as she hits that mark, no doubt she will be the best player in the world.

“And no more injuries! LJ, we just want to wrap you up so you can stay fit so you can pick up those trophies.”

Alex Scott is an ESPN presenter for the UEFA Women’s Champions League on Disney+, with all matches, including the quarter-finals, available live on Disney+ on 24 & 25 March and 1 & 2 April.