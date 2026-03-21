Head says Old Firm Hearts say no: Can The Jambos win the Scottish Premier League?

Hearts players salute their fans who are trying to enjoy the ride as it gets more serious with every passing week

Tony Bloom has a habit of making accurate predictions. But as the billionaire gambler turned football club owner revealed his forecast for the season ahead, after announcing a 29 per cent investment in Hearts last summer, it seemed a little far-fetched, even for him.



“We’ve got a very good chance of at least being second this season,” Bloom declared at a supporters’ rally before the new term kicked off.



“I understand there will be a lot of Celtic and Rangers fans, maybe Aberdeen and Hibs fans, who will be laughing and saying, ‘I’ve heard it all before’, and that’s fine. I’m just saying it as I see it.”

Nae laughing matter

Hearts fans went viral this season with a Radio Ga Ga inspired chant for their cult frontman Claudio Braga (Image credit: Unknown)

There was some giggling at the back. The Edinburgh club had finished seventh during 2024-25, fully 40 points behind champions Celtic and 23 shy of Rangers in second.



Hearts were even propping up the entire table in the early running of that campaign.

Head Coach Derek McInnes during a Heart of Midlothian training session at the Oriam, (Image credit: SNS Group via Getty Images)

So while Bloom had a portfolio of sustained success as owner of Brighton and shareholder in Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise, plus A-League club Melbourne Victory, his claim that Hearts could break the Old Firm’s duopoly so quickly sounded like bravado. “Being in the room, there were a lot of fans who were in disbelief, but in a good way,” recalls Joel Sked, editor of website and podcast Hearts Standard.



“But even then, I don’t think Hearts fans expected a title challenge. Then the following day, Bloom sat down with the press and talked about potentially splitting the Old Firm this season. I thought, ‘I’m not sure that’ll happen, it’s a big ask.’”



Seven months on, Bloom now looks like a football Nostradamus once again, with the Jambos not only taking the fight to Celtic and Rangers, but sitting clear at the top of the table for most of the season. Amid a run of only two defeats from their opening 24 league matches, they’d built a nine-point gap by the start of November.



Like a player calling “megs” before joyfully threading the ball between an opponent’s legs, it was too premeditated to be a coincidence. Perhaps there was something in Bloom’s famed algorithm that pointed him to Hearts’ sudden resurgence after all.

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Hearts investor Tony Bloom during their match vs Celtic at Tynecastle Park in October (Image credit: SNS Group via Getty Images)

“On reflection, I’ve thought that maybe when Bloom said Hearts could split Celtic and Rangers, he had probably analysed the other teams, and that had given him and Hearts belief it was actually realistic this season,” Sked admits. Bloom’s investment may only have been formalised in the summer, but his impact has been felt around the club for longer than that.



His data company, Jamestown Analytics, had arrived in late 2024, ahead of his planned investment, with their first major involvement being to identify and hire former Blackpool and QPR boss Neil Critchley to steer them away from relegation danger. Upon Critchley’s appointment, Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay insisted the analytics only guided them towards a list of candidates, while the interview process decided who was appointed.



It was data evolution, not revolution. Regardless, it was clear things were changing at Tynecastle. And although Critchley only lasted six months in the post, Jamestown were laying down roots for the longer term.

Lawrence Shankland celebrates as he scores to make it 2-0 at Ibrox in September (Image credit: SNS Group via Getty Images)

The data analytics technology, which transformed the way that Brighton and Bloom’s other football clubs identified undervalued players and coaches, was being introduced into the club’s operations. New sporting director Graeme Jones, formerly of Raith Rovers, UEFA and the Scottish FA, got to work quickly, helping to bring in five new signings to bolster Critchley’s squad in the January transfer window.



With Jamestown having a say in recruitment, excitement started to build among fans that they could soon be seeing a conveyor belt of future stars lining up in maroon. Bloom’s investment in the club hadn’t yet been confirmed, but his reputation preceded him.



“Scottish football has been awash with charlatans and chancers who’ve come in, flashed a bit of money and talked very bullishly about what they’re planning to do,” says supporter Scott McIntosh, who regularly appears on Hearts podcast Scarves Around the Funnel. “We had this issue with our former owner, Vladimir Romanov, 20 years ago, when he talked about us winning the Champions League within five or 10 years.



"But there was no real substance or evidence to say, ‘I buy into it because this has been evidenced elsewhere.’ With Tony Bloom, you can see what he’s done at Brighton, and to an even larger extent, Union Saint-Gilloise, as they’re on a similar level to us and went from the Belgian second tier to winning the top division. So there’s hope and optimism for the future.”

Farewell, Moldovan misery

Oisin McEntee celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 vs Celtic in Glasgow in December (Image credit: SNS Group via Getty Images)

Nobody expected to see any results this quickly, though. Critchley’s six-month salvo steered Hearts well clear of any relegation worries, but his failure to lift the side into the top six meant he was sacked.

“YOU CAN SEE WHAT TONY BLOOM HAS DONE AT HIS OTHER CLUBS, SO THERE’S HOPE FOR THE FUTURE”

It was a stark reminder to any fans getting carried away – Jamestown’s involvement wouldn’t be an immediate silver bullet for success. There was an appreciation that the club’s next managerial appointment needed to balance an ability to work alongside the data-driven model with a greater understanding of the Scottish game.



That hunt ended with Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes being tempted to take over in Edinburgh. The 54-year-old knew his way around the Scottish Premiership, having had long spells in charge of St Johnstone and Aberdeen before landing at Kilmarnock. Over three-and-a-half years, he led Killie back to the top flight and into the Europa League with a fourth-placed finish.

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McInnes may not have been the most obvious Jamestown appointment, but he undoubtedly came with the pedigree. According to Hearts’ record appearance maker Gary Mackay, he’s the man they needed to bridge the gap between the old and the new.



“Derek is a manager of men and, no disrespect to the guys who went before him, but he’s somebody with years of experience and is a proven manager,” says Mackay, who works for the club’s Big Hearts Community Trust. “With the team on the pitch, Derek has done brilliantly, but what he’s been able to do with the bodies off the pitch is exceptional.



"Bringing quality players in is great, but you need to get rid of people who have run their race as well, and that’s a skill. Somebody was saying to me they think there could be about 30 or 35 senior professional players at the club currently, and that’s great if you can manage it, but it’s not easy to handle double the amount of players you need on a Saturday – that’s where the man-management skills come in.”

Fans are delighted with the work of experienced SPL manager, Derkel McInnes (Image credit: Pete Summers/Shutterstock)

A summer influx of 11 new signings significantly increased the size of the Hearts squad, with players brought in from more obscure footballing outposts such as Slovakia, Estonia, Iceland and, er, Walsall. In keeping with Jamestown’s approach at other clubs, it wasn’t about splashing the cash to deliver success, with many of the newbies moving to Tynecastle on free transfers, and only Brazilian midfielder Ageu setting them back more than £1 million.



Despite how it may seem, though, Hearts’ unlikely title challenge has been about a lot more than building a brand new team based on data, even though the summer cohort has undoubtedly helped. “It should be noted that many of the key players were here before last season,” Sked says.



“For example, Craig Halkett has been the best centre-back in the league, but we signed him from Livingston in 2019, and Cammy Devlin was signed from the A-League five years ago. Then there’s our top scorer, Lawrence Shankland, who’s been here for four years, and we managed to retain at the end of last season, when it looked as though he could go.



“That’s the spine of the team, and it’s been added to, with the two most notable arrivals being Claudio Braga, a Portuguese striker from the Norwegian second tier, and Alexandros Kyziridis, a Greek winger signed from the Slovakian top flight. They have been big success stories and are the two guys who’ve become instant fan favourites.”



Even if there hasn’t been a complete overhaul of the squad, the atmosphere around the side is different. As well as languishing in the relegation zone at the start of last season, Hearts were booed off the Tynecastle pitch by their own fans after a calamitous 2-2 draw against Moldovan side Petrocub Hincesti that December, which saw them fail to progress from the league stage of the Conference League.

'Taps aff' A Hearts fan invades the pitch during their game vs Dundee United in January (Image credit: Pete Summers/Shutterstock)

To turn that sorry situation around so comprehensively has been no mean feat. “The DNA of the squad has changed this season, even though some of the players remain from previous years,” McIntosh points out. “Previous managers – Steven Naismith and Neil Critchley – wanted to instil in their teams a level of control in games, but if you look back at some of Hearts’ most successful sides across the past 40 or 50 years, you’ll see they’ve been built on being high tempo, aggressive and physical.

“That’s why Derek McInnes was such a good find for the club – that’s a style of football he already embraced, so he was a good fit and that allowed him to get the best out of certain players.”

Hearts' most painful week

Casual observers have expected Hearts to drop out of the title race by now, if only because recent history says that it’s inevitable. No side outside the Old Firm has won the Scottish top flight since Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen in 1984-85, with the sight of a team other than Celtic or Rangers still leading the way into the New Year almost as rare.

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