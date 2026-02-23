‘Pep can stop Rayan Cherki turning into another Hatem Ben Arfa’ Frank Lebouef on why Cherki is the ultimate street footballer
Former Premier League star Lebeouf believes Cherki is almost unparalleled in terms of raw skill
Replacing Kevin De Bruyne was always going to be top of Pep Guardiola’s to-do list over the summer.
The Belgian was the creative force behind Manchester City’s dominance over the past decade and few players have vision or passing range that comes close to the now-Napoli man.
With that in mind, Guardiola decided to sign not one but two creators last summer, bringing in Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan as well as Rayan Cherki from Lyon: both players have made a good impact during their debut campaigns in English football, with Cherki in particular being praised for his star quality.
‘He’s like Diego Maradona, there are few players on the planet that can do what Cherki can with a football’ Lebouef has been impressed with the Man City attacker so far
Now, Frenchman and former Premier League star Frank Lebouef is heaping praise on the latter, claiming there are few players in world football who can match Cherki for sheer skill.
‘Firstly, I should point out that we should stop the comparisons between De Bruyne and Cherki,” Leboeuf, who played in the Premier League for Chelsea, tells FourFourTwo on behalf of BetVictor Online Casino. “They’re not the same footballer. De Bruyne was someone who served other players. Cherki is capable of that but he does it far less.
“He is, however, capable of many things De Bruyne wasn’t. The skill that he possesses is exceptional. He’s like Diego Maradona.
“There are actually only a few other players on the planet that can do what Cherki can with a football. Sometimes you can barely see the ball.”
Lebouef believes Cherki is in the perfect place to take his game to the next level.
“I am so happy for him,” continues the 1998 World Cup winner. “He’s a classic street footballer - someone who grew up on a tough housing estate and had to learn to play football in enclosed spaces, without structure, without rules.
“There are many players like that in France. They don’t develop the tactical side so well.
“But Cherki now has a coach who is a master of tactics and I can already see the improvement under Pep Guardiola. He is starting to understand better how to defend but also how to use his talents better - when to give the ball at the right time and when to hold it.
“He is like Hatem Ben Arfa in terms of that raw skill but I’m hoping he can make more of his talents and Pep could be key to unlocking that.”
Premier League action returns at the Etihad this weekend in the evening kick-off, as Manchester City host Leeds United.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
