Mason Mount could play part against Burnley despite infected wisdom teeth

Mason Mount could still feature in Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Burnley despite struggling with infected wisdom teeth.

Marcos Alonso will miss out with an ankle problem, but Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kante should be in action.

Mateo Kovacic (thigh), Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (thigh) are all still sidelined.

Burnley winger Aaron Lennon is a doubt due to a bout of illness.

Otherwise, boss Sean Dyche looks set to have the same group of players to choose from as he did for last weekend’s 3-1 win over Brentford.

Dale Stephens is still not yet ready to make his first-team return after injury.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz, Arrizabalaga, Pulisic, Chalobah, Niguez, Barkley, James, Sarr, Mount, Kante.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.