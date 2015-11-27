Mason urges Kane to stay at Tottenham

Harry Kane must commit his future to Tottenham as they have "always been a massive club", midfielder Ryan Mason has said.

The England striker scored his ninth goal in six games on Thursday with the winner against Qarabag in the Europa League, and talk has grown of potential offers from some of England's top sides in January.

Manchester United have regularly been linked with Kane, while Chelsea - who face Spurs on Sunday - are the latest to be credited with an interest.

Mason, however, says Kane should reject any advances and focus on developing along with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

"We're very stable and when you look at a top player like Harry, he wants to learn and get better," Mason told The Evening Standard. "He is only 22, he is a very grounded lad and he knows that Tottenham is the best club for him at this point in his career.

"He's excited at the road we're taking and he wants to be a part of it. That goes for everyone else.

"When you're at a club that's stable and everyone is enjoying it, it's probably very hard to consider leaving. The manager has had a big part in the way people are thinking. Tottenham has always been a massive club and we're getting the mix right."

Mason believes that Spurs' recent policy of developing younger talent, coupled with the opening of a new stadium in 2018, is proof that the club is progressing in the right way.

"The big four can spend £50million on players but we want to buy young talent, nurture it, progress and build," he added.

"With the new stadium, we're going in the right direction."