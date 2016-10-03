Mata: Everything is possible for United

Manchester United must not let their frustrating 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Saturday stop them believing "everything is possible this season", says Juan Mata.

After a tough eight day spell that yielded three consecutive defeats, United recovered with victories over Northampton Town, Leicester City and Zorya prior to last weekend's Premier League encounter.

They were unable to claim a fourth, though, as Joe Allen's 82nd minute strike cancelled out Anthony Martial's opener to earn a share of the spoils for Potters.

Mata admits the United squad are "not in the best mood" following the draw, but remains confident they can still enjoy success in the 2016-17 campaign.

"I'm feeling angry because the team played really well but we didn't win," he wrote in a blog on his website.

"It was a pity, that's the truth. My perception from the pitch was that we were playing a good game, creating chances, passing the ball effectively, but we couldn't complete our job.

"We have to take the positive aspects and know that if we keep playing like this, we will definitely get good results.

"Against Stoke, the team was full of confidence and we wanted to keep the good streak. We did it in terms of football and the way we played, but not in the score.

"With only one point instead of three we are not in the best mood to take the international break, but we are aware that, at our level, everything is possible this season.

"We have five games in October that are very important and we will give our best to make it a good month. Manchester United has always had challenges and the one we have this season is still there.

"Many times in sport you must learn to accept those games when, even if you do many things well, you don't win. That is football, and that's why it's such a nice and exciting sport.

"We'll be back to the competition in two weeks [against Liverpool] in Anfield. It's a massive game and we are looking forward to start working on it."