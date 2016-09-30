Mata: I never had problems with Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is adamant that he never had any problems with Jose Mourinho.

Mata fell out of favour with Mourinho at Chelsea, before completing a £37.1million move to Old Trafford in January 2014, although the Portuguese has recently claimed he had no desire to have the Spain schemer sold.

There were questions over whether Mata would still have a future at United following the appointment of Mourinho ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but the 28-year-old has been a key figure at Old Trafford so far this season.

"My relationship with Mourinho has never been bad," Mata said.

"Many lies were told about me and Mourinho when he arrived at the club this summer.

"It bothered me that every day I had to read and listen to rumours that were not true. With him I am fine.

"You read a lot of comments on Facebook and Twitter but they just make you laugh."

Mata has netted two goals in eight appearances in all competitions this term.