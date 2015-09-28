Mata: Manchester United still have a long way to go

Juan Mata has voiced his delight with Manchester United's good start to the season, but has cautioned that they have not won anything just yet.

United beat Sunderland 3-0 at the weekend to go top of the Premier League, deposing rivals City who were beaten 4-1 by Tottenham, yet Mata stressed that they still have long way to go.

"Our victory, together with City's defeat, took us to the top spot in the table, which is something new for me since I came to Manchester United," the Spain international wrote in his blog.

"From the first day I was hoping to see the team in this place that the club has occupied so many times in the past.

"These are happy days. That's the feeling I've had during the entire week, since things have gone pretty well lately. It's only the start of the season, but I believe that we deserve to enjoy such a good moment like this, and keep training hard to extend the good streak for a long time.

"As we can see, the day-to-day work is paying off, and I'm also happy for all of you, of course. It’s been a long time since you have experienced a situation like this and we hope to keep giving you a good vibe.

"Our current position is a consequence of the good work, but right now, still in September, it doesn't mean anything if we don't keep working, and we know that.

"We have ambition, but we are aware that the way ahead is very long and tough."