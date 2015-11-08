Mata optimistic over Manchester United's title chances

Juan Mata insists Manchester United are not getting carried away following Saturday's Premier League win over West Brom, but feels they are in a good position to challenge for the title.

Louis van Gaal's men sit fourth in the table with 24 points from 12 games, chasing joint leaders Manchester City and Arsenal - who both have a game in hand - by one point ahead of Sunday's games.

"A title challenge? Let's see about that one, as there are still too many games until the end of the season. We have to take it game by game," Mata told MUTV.

"It was a difficult month for us with some tough games, but I think we are still in the position to do it.

"Now we have to focus on the national team and then we have a lot of games in late November and December and we have to be at our best level."

United kept a clean sheet for the fifth time in succession against West Brom and Mata hailed their defensive strength.

"I think we are doing great defensively," the Spain international added.

"David de Gea is obviously a world-class goalkeeper and we have great defenders who are doing really well.

"The whole team is trying to defend compact and I think that is the key to winning games."