Match abandoned after 58 seconds due to fog

The fixture between St Austell and Bodmin Town in England's South West Peninsula League Premier Division was called off after less than a minute because of poor visibility.

"As we pulled into St Austell station it was hard to see out of the windows," league representative Mike Sampson told BBC Radio Cornwall. "I had to put my glasses on to eat my pasty.

"We only knew the game had kicked off because the whistle went. The linesman put his flag up and it took the referee 58 seconds to see him."

Explaining his decision to start the match, referee Neil Hunnisett added: "I've officiated in worse. I wanted to see if the fog would clear.

"I could have called the game off when I got to the ground. My two assistants and assessor went along with my decision. However, just prior to kick-off it was very apparent I had probably made the wrong decision.

"Do I feel bad? Of course I do. I was looking forward to this game as it's a big appointment and I am aware that St Austell have a bottleneck of fixtures too."

St Austell are fourth in the league but have a mammoth eight games in hand on current leaders Saltash United. Bodmin have played six games more and sit second.