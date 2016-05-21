Match-winner Morata not thinking about Juventus future

Alvaro Morata was thrilled to score the extra-time winner in the Coppa Italia final, but insisted he is not thinking about his Juventus future.

The 23-year-old Spain international netted in the 110th minute to seal a 1-0 win over AC Milan in the Rome showpiece on Saturday, making Massimiliano Allegri's men the first Italian team to win back-to-back domestic doubles.

It may have been Morata's last match for Juventus, with reports suggesting Real Madrid will activate their buyback option before selling the striker on at a profit, with a number of Europe's top clubs said to be interested.

But Morata preferred to discuss the victory over Milan and his upcoming involvement at Euro 2016 than whether he has kicked his last ball as a Juve player.

"I am very happy with this match, it is another trophy for Juventus," he said to Rai. "This was a good day.

"My friends said that I would come off the bench and score, so they were right. My father and friends were in the stands. Since I met my girlfriend, I have been a different player on the pitch too.

"It's not my last game of the season as I have to play in the Euros. I have to make the most of my current form and not even think about the future.

"We have to compliment Milan, as they put in a fine performance and made it really difficult for us, but it’s the result that counts."

Morata's goal was his 11th of the season in all competitions from a total of 46 appearances, 26 of which were starts.