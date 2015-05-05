Mathieu out of Bayern clash

Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu has been ruled out of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to an Achilles problem.

The Frenchman has complained of discomfort in his right Achilles tendon and will therefore miss the first leg of his side's semi-final.

Luis Enrique had initial fitness doubts over Jordi Alba after the full-back trained alone on Monday.

However, Mathieu is the only absentee for the Barca boss ahead of the clash against his former team-mate Pep Guardiola's Bayern.

Ex-Barca boss Guardiola spent four years in charge at Camp Nou, winning 14 trophies, and will make his return this week.