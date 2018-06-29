Matic confident of successful partnership with Fred

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is confident that he can form a solid partnership alongside new recruit Fred, following the Brazil international's transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Red Devils signed Fred for a reported £52million fee as Jose Mourinho's second summer acquisition, bolstering the midfield ahead of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

Matic faced off against Fred's Brazil at the World Cup this week, where the Selecao secured safe passage into the knockout stages with a 2-0 victory - handing Tite's side a round-of-16 clash against Mexico.

While Fred was an unused substitute, Matic caught up with his new team-mate after the game and the Brazil ace revealed on Instagram that he was given his match shirt after the final whistle.

"I spoke to him after the game, he is a great player, he will bring quality to our team," Matic told reporters.

"We will see [if we can work together]. I think we’ll understand each other very well."