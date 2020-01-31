Nemanja Matic News and Features
Date of birth: August 1, 1988
Instagram: @nemanjamatic
Club(s): Kosice, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester United
Country: Serbia
Signing fee: £40 million
Established himself as a world-class midfielder during four impressive seasons at Chelsea which yielded two Premier League titles and an FA Cup triumph. Former Blues boss Jose Mourinho snapped up the chance to sign the 6ft 4in enforcer at Manchester United, stating: "He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player." Was also a Primeira Liga winner in Portugal with Benfica and played for Serbia at the 2018 World Cup.
Latest about Nemanja Matic
Manchester United transfer news: Five holding midfielders who would immediately improve the Red Devils
By Greg Lea
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be in the market for a player who can complement Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the Manchester United midfield, and these players would fit the bill
Nemanja Matic News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Manchester United and Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a “much better manager” than he was a year ago
By Greg Lea
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
