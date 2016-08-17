Matri completes Sassuolo switch

With his contract at AC Milan expiring at the end of the season, Alessandro Matri has completed a permanent move to Sassuolo.

Matri, who turns 32 later this week, underwent his medical on Tuesday with Sassuolo confirming the transfer.

Milan, via a statement, sent their well wishes to the journeyman striker.

"Even though these recent years you have played with different teams, you have always represented the values of the AC Milan family," the statement said.

"Today we say goodbye to you, Alessandro, a great guy and an exemplary professional."

After signing for Milan in 2013, Matri enjoyed loan spells at Fiorentina, Genoa, Juventus and lastly with Lazio.

Following Nicola Sansone and Sime Vrsaljko's sales, after the club finished sixth in Serie A last term, Sassuolo have remained conservative in their market strategy.

Covering need in the squad with the arrivals of Alfred Duncan, Matteo Politano and Timo Letschert, Matri represents added depth in Sassuolo's attacking third.

Following their Europa League qualifier against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday, Sassuolo open their Serie A campaign away to Palermo on Sunday.