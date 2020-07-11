Matt Targett available as Aston Villa host Crystal Palace

Aston Villa will have defender Matt Targett available for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The full-back has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but is in contention for the Villa Park fixture.

Pepe Reina is also expected to start, despite complaining of a hamstring issue during Thursday’s defeat to Manchester United, but fellow goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace are without Gary Cahill for the rest of the season so he will miss this match against his former club.

The centre-half suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat to Chelsea.

Fellow defender Martin Kelly rejoins the squad after a calf problem but Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) and James Tomkins (thigh) remain on the casualty list.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Reina, Nyland, Steer, Guilbert, Konsa, Mings, Taylor, Targett, Elmohamady, Luiz, Nakamba, Grealish, McGinn, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Hourihane, Jota, Lansbury, Samatta, Vassilev, Davis.

Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Townsend, McArthur, McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke, Hennessey, Sakho, Woods, Tavares, Mitchell, Meyer, Pierrick, Riedewald.