Barcelona made a last-ditch bid to sign Matthijs de Ligt – and here’s why it failed

Barcelona made a last-minute attempt to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Netherlands international is on the verge of joining Juventus for £63m, but Barcelona launched one final effort to bring him to the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana dropped out of the race for the sought-after centre-back after informing the player and agent Mino Raiola that they were unwilling to meet his wage demands.

That handed Juventus an advantage to win the 19-year-old’s signature, but Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu planned to fly to Amsterdam and personally convince De Ligt of a move to Catalonia.

A similar approach helped Barcelona beat off competition to sign Frenkie de Jong, a former team-mate of De Ligt’s at Ajax.

However, Raiola informed Bartomeu that he would only reopen discussions with the reigning La Liga champions if they matched Juventus’ salary offer.

READ MORE

8 Premier League teams who endured surprisingly terrible seasons

Why Aston Villa's spending spree ISN'T like Fulham's nightmare summer of 2018