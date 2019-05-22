Barcelona have 'lost control' in Matthijs de Ligt deal – report

According to Sport, other lucrative offers have come in for De Ligt and now the situation is very complicated.

Barcelona are reportedly regretting not getting the deal done in April on a pre-contract agreement similar to that for De Ligt's Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

However, agent Mino Raiola – banned from activity for three months by FIFA earlier this month – is believed to have wanted a situation just like this, where clubs go against one another to offer his client the most lucrative deal.

Barcelona's standpoint thus far has been that De Ligt will choose their project over simply more money, and that they would not over-pay for the 19-year-old.

It is yet to be seen whether this posturing will work, however, as the situation is reportedly slipping out of Barcelona's hands.

