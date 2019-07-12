Juventus finally strike deal for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt – report

The centre-back agreed personal terms with the Italian champions earlier this summer, but the two clubs have taken some time to settle on a fee.

De Telegraaf believes that the transfer can now be completed after Ajax accepted a sale of the Holland international for around €70 million.

The clubs were eager to finalise the transfer before the Eredivisie side head to Austria for pre-season training.

Juve’s first offer was €50m without bonuses, which came after De Ligt, his father and supervisor Barry Hulshoff were told last summer that he would be allowed to leave for that price if he stayed for another year.

However, current Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars was unaware of any such agreement and stuck to a much higher valuation of the Dutchman.

