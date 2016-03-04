Matuidi and Verratti out, but Di Maria back for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Laurent Blanc has confirmed Blaise Matuidi and Marco Verratti will miss Saturday's encounter with Montpellier but hopes to have the duo available against Chelsea.

Matuidi went for tests on a thigh injury sustained in Wednesday's 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de France quarter-finals and Blanc is waiting to learn the full extent of the France midfielder's injury.

He remains hopeful the 28-year-old can travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday when PSG defend a 2-1 first-leg lead in the Champions League last 16.

"Blaise has had his examinations," Blanc told a news conference ahead of the contest with Montpellier at Parc des Princes.

"We will monitor him. It's never a good sign, I'm not going to lie. We will assess the seriousness and hope to have the possibility to recover him, not for tomorrow, but for Chelsea."

Verratti missed out against Saint-Etienne and Blanc confirmed that he is still struggling with a groin injury.

"He is not in the squad," he added. "It's tricky. We will try to recover him [for Chelsea]."

However, there was better news for Blanc and PSG after Angel Di Maria was passed fit after a two-match absence with a thigh injury.

"He was hurt against Reims. Against Lyon and Saint-Etienne we did not take any risks," Blanc commented. "He has been on fire [in training]. He will be involved [against Montpellier]."