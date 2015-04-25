Matuidi hails PSG's best

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi hailed his side's 6-1 demolition of Europa League hopefuls Lille as their best performance of the season.

Laurent Blanc's side bounced back from their midweek Champions League defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the best possible style, Ezequiel Lavezzi scoring a hat-trick and Edinson Cavani a brace, while Maxwell also found the net at Parc de Princes.

The result lifted the hosts back to the top of Ligue 1, displacing Lyon who are in action against lowly Reims on Sunday.

"It was good to score six goals here in what was our biggest performance since the beginning of the season," said Matuidi, who provided the assist for Lavezzi’s second, and PSG's fourth.

"It was important for the goal difference, as Lyon score a lot of goals.

"Lille came here full of confidence, but we played very well and I hope we can continue playing in this way."

PSG will play the game they have in hand over Lyon on Tuesday when they take on Metz and with the Coupe de la Ligue already won and a place in Coupe de France final also booked, they remain on course to secure a domestic treble.

Not that Matuidi is getting carried away.

"The treble is a great motivation," he said. "It would be making history and that is what we are all here at PSG to do.

"But we will have to go right to the end and it won't be easy, especially against Metz who are playing for their Ligue 1 survival."

The French international went on to insist that he and his colleagues have put the disappointment of exiting the Champions League at the quarter-final stage for a third successive year well and truly behind them.

"Against Barca, we played a great team," he continued. "We regret what happened in the second leg, but now it's happened, we must finish by winning the two titles that remain available to us."

The only downside of a memorable afternoon in the Paris sun for the home side, meanwhile, was the loss of right-back Serge Aurier and goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu to injury.

Both were forced to leave the field during the first half and seem unlikely to recover in time to feature against Metz.