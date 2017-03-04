Matuidi: PSG struggle against weaker teams

Blaise Matuidi acknowledged Paris Saint-Germain struggle against supposedly weaker teams, but is still taking confidence from their slender win over Nancy.

PSG struggled to break down the resilient visitors to the Parc des Princes, with Edinson Cavani's 80th-minute penalty scraping the victory to send them level with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.

It could have been very different for Unai Emery's side, who almost fell behind when Alexis Busin's shot hit both posts before being cleared away.

After emphatic wins over Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash and against Marseille last weekend, Matuidi admitted PSG struggle to break down defensive teams.

"It is true that against the supposedly weaker teams, we are experiencing difficulties," said Matuidi in quotes reported by Le Parisien.

"They sit back, they wait for us and try to trap us – that is what we saw this evening.

"We did what was necessary to get the goal, we took risks. It is good for our confidence to win, especially before a Champions League match.

"We have won three matches in one week – now we are ready to play a great match in Barcelona."

PSG take a 4-0 advantage to Camp Nou on Wednesday and Matuidi is ready for a fast-paced start from Luis Enrique's side.

He said: "The first minutes will be important. They'll put pressure on us. They will be keen to score quickly, but we are very good when the opponent leaves space.

"We will have to block, to be strong mentally. We will be in trouble at times. We are preparing for it."

Asked whether the impending Barca match had distracted PSG, the midfielder, who replaced Grzegorz Krychowiak for the second half on Saturday, added: "We really wanted to go level with Monaco and move away from Nice, so no.

"It's not easy. We were focused but faced an opponent who keeps you from creating opportunities."