FA reveal what Mauricio Pochettino told Mike Dean which earned him two-match ban

Pochettino vented his fury after Spurs lost 2-1 to Burnley at Turf Moor, cornering Dean after the game.

The FA have now disclosed the referee's version of events in a statement, including their reasons for banning and fining Tottenham boss Pochettino.

Dean said: "At the conclusion of the game I was approached on the field of play by the Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino and some members of his coaching staff including First team coach Jesus Perez.

"

Mr.

Pochettino acted in a very irresponsible and

aggresive

(sic) manner. He wouldn't stop saying 'you know what you are, you know what you are'. I asked him to explain and he repeated 'you know what you are'.

"I then said on numerous occasions to go away, at least 10 times, and he wouldn't get out of my personnel (sic) space and then

aggresively

(sic) pointed his finger just a few inches from my face again saying 'you know what you are'.

"Mr. Pochettino then left me alone and left the field of play. When I reached the tunnel he was waiting at the top of the stairs again saying 'you know what you are' and had to be escorted to the dressing room by security staff from Burnley."

Tottenham lost 2-1 at Southampton on Saturday, for their third defeat in four Premier League matches.

NOW READ... Here's why Liverpool loanee Loris Karius might end up suing Besiktas