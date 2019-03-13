Here's why Liverpool loanee Loris Karius might end up suing Besiktas
By Joe Brewin
Liverpool loanee Loris Karius's miserable time in Turkey is continuing, and the German could soon seek financial damages over unpaid wages, according to reports.
Goal.com says that the German net-minder – on a two-year loan from Anfield – will take legal action against his current employers who allegedly owe him €1 million; or four months' worth of cash.
Karius was jeered by his own fans after leaking a weak equaliser against Konyaspor on Sunday.
Luckily for him Besiktas won anyway, as former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa grabbed a last-gap winner to keep the Black Eagles five points behind second-place Galatasaray.
After the match, his manager Senol Gunes sighed: "He was at fault for the goals he conceded. Karius has gone a bit stagnant, something is wrong with his motivation and enthusiasm.
"It's been like that since the beginning. He doesn't really feel a part of the team.
"It's something we haven't been able to work out and, of course, I am partly to blame for this.
"Something is wrong, [but] he has also been unlucky.
"He's talented but it hasn't worked out and we have a problem. Let me put it this way: if I still had Tolga [Zengin] available I would play him."
Karius infamously endured a horrific night in the 2018 Champions League Final for Liverpool, gifting Karim Benzema a bizarre opening goal and then letting Gareth Bale's strike from distance slip from his grasp and into the net.
