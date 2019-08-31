Mauricio Pochettino names the former Arsenal player he would love to have played against - but there's a twist

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has joked that he would love to have played against Paul Merson so that he could kick him.

The former England international made 327 league appearances for Arsenal between 1985 and 1997.

He now works as a pundit for Sky Sports and claimed this week that Spurs are "in disarray" ahead of Sunday's north London derby.

And when asked which Arsenal player past or present he would have relished coming up against, Pochettino picked out the ex-midfielder.

"To play against? Yes, it would be Paul Merson - to kick [him]," the Argentinian said on Friday.

Spurs will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat by Newcastle when they travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

READ MORE

What Unai Emery can learn from Mauricio Pochettino’s second season at Tottenham

Why the English midfield stereotype is dead – as Jordan Henderson proves

How Shkodran Mustafi became the awkward problem Arsenal fans couldn't take anymore