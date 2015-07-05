Mauritius 0 South Africa 2 (agg 0-5): Bafana set up Angola qualifier

Second-half goals from Mandla Masango and Wandisile Letlabika gave South Africa a 5-0 aggregate victory over Mauritius in Africa Nations Championship qualifying on Sunday.

Mashaba Shakes' men led 3-0 going into the second leg at the Anjalay Stadium and were initially frustrated in their attempts to extend their advantage.

However, Masango and Letlabika registered inside the final half-hour as South Africa moved into the first round of Southern Zone qualifying.

Victory over two legs against Angola will seal Bafana Bafana's place at next year's competition in Rwanda.

Mashaba brought in Lehlohonolo Nonyane for injured left-back Marc van Heerden and his side went close early on with efforts from Masango, Thamsanqa Gabuza and Gift Motupa.

The hosts too had opportunities - Jean Stephane Pierre spurning perhaps their best effort over the crossbar from close range.

After the break, experienced Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was called on to deny Yannick Dig-Dig before Masango registered the opener.

The midfielder - whose club contract with Kaizer Chiefs expired last week - angled home a free-kick 68 minutes in to extend his side's lead in the tie.

Defender Letlabika made it two six minutes from time with a low strike inside the area as South Africa recorded a third straight win following disappointing Africa Cup of Nations and COSAFA Cup campaigns.

A two-legged tie with Angola October awaits in October after Romeu Filemon's side got past Swaziland 4-2 on aggregate.