Mavuba out for up to three months with knee injury
By app
Lille midfielder Rio Mavuba will be out for up to three months after having knee surgery, coach Rudi Garcia said on Thursday.
Mavuba, who was left out of France's squad for the World Cup qualifier in Spain later this month, injured his left knee during Lille's 2-0 Ligue 1 defeat at Stade Rennes on Friday.
"He tested (his knee) today but it was inconclusive. He will undergo surgery and should be out of action for six weeks to three months," Garcia told a news conference.
Mavuba will miss the next three Champions League games including the two against Bayern Munich in Group F in which Lille are bottom after defeats by BATE Borisov and Valencia.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.