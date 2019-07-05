West Ham and Valencia locked in battle for La Liga striker
West Ham will try to hijack Valencia’s move for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, according to reports.
The Hammers are in the market for a new front man with Marko Arnautovic looking set to depart for the Chinese Super League.
Sky Italia claims that the Premier League side are looking to bring in Gomez despite the 22-year-old being in advanced stages of negotiations with Valencia.
West Ham are speaking to agents to try to convince the Uruguayan that he should reject a move to the Mestalla and embrace an opportunity to star in the English top flight.
Sky Sports News previously claimed that Gomez is keen on a switch to east London, but personal terms are yet to be agreed.
Now read...
KITS New Premier League kits 2019/20: EVERY released home and away shirt
BOSSES Can Frank Lampard break the English Premier League curse? 5 nearly men who couldn't cut it
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.