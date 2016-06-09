Maxi Pereira 'privileged' to make Uruguayan history

Maxi Pereira is set to make Uruguayan football history on Thursday when the nation take on Venezuela in the Copa America Centenario.

Pereira is in line to earn his 113th international cap for the Uruguay, which will make him the all-time appearance holder for the two-time world champions.

The Porto full-back equalled Diego Forlan's record of 112 games in their 3-1 loss to Mexico in Group C on Sunday, but will hold the outright record if he makes an appearance against Venezuela.

"I feel privileged to be about to play my 113th game with the national team," the 32-year-old said.

"I could have never imagined this. Not many players can make so many appearances, and I'm thankful it fell to me."

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez praised the veteran defender for his service over the years.

"Despite his low profile and humility, he knows how to suffer in games and reverse situations," the 69-year-old said.

"He is a player who trains a lot and he very rarely gets injured."

Pereira made his debut for Uruguay in 2005 at the age of 21 under Jorge Fossati.

He scored his first international goal in their 3-2 World Cup semi-final defeat to Netherlands in 2010.

He also started every game as Uruguay claimed a record 15th Copa America crown in 2011, including an assist in the final.