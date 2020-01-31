Maya Yoshida swaps Saints for Sampdoria

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida has joined Italian Serie A Sampdoria on loan for the rest of the season.

The centre-half has played his last game for Saints after seven-and-a-half years at St Mary’s as his contract expires in the summer. He made 194 appearances and scored nine goals.

The Japan international, 31, will link up with former Southampton team-mate Manolo Gabbiadini in Genoa.

A Saints statement read: “Everyone at Southampton would like to thank Maya for his years of dedicated service and we wish him every success in the coming months and beyond. You will always be welcome back at St Mary’s, Maya.”