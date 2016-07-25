Mayoral inspired by Benzema for Wolfsburg stint

Borja Mayoral's loan move from Real Madrid to Wolfsburg has won the approval of Cristiano Ronaldo but the teenage forward lists another Bernabeu star as his idol.

Mayoral agreed a one-year deal with the Bundesliga club on Friday, with an option to extend his stay for a further season.

The 19-year-old confirmed Ronaldo has been a guiding influence for him but, as an out-and-out striker, he looks up more to Karim Benzema.

"I talked to Cristiano Ronaldo and he is happy for me and sees the transfer as a good step for my growth," Mayoral said, as quoted by AS.

"Karim Benzema is my idol. I have focused on him a lot."

Mayoral claimed to have offers on the table from Spanish clubs but was persuaded to join Wolfsburg by their exploits in the Champions League last season, where Madrid were forced to mount a second-leg quarter-final comeback having lost 2-0 at the Volkswagen Arena.

"I'm happy to be here as Wolfsburg is a family club and I find myself at ease already," he added.

"My obligation is to score goals but also to take responsibility and give everything for this shirt.

"I had offers from LaLiga but I liked what I saw from Wolfsburg in the Champions League last year. Wolfsburg is the best choice for this season."