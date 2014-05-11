Mazzarri bemoans 'tricky year' for Inter

There were plenty of positives for Inter to take from a 4-1 win over Lazio, which saw Javier Zanetti make his final appearance at San Siro.

However, Mazzarri appeared unhappy when he spoke to Sky Sport Italia following the game.

"This is a tricky year for me, I had to really struggle and I'm a little tired," he said.

"There is this final push and I used up a lot of energy, as we had so much to do. Let's wait for the final game (at Chievo next weekend), then I will explain exactly how I feel.

"Clearly we should inform people better of what kind of year this is. We tried, but nobody listened to us. Some of the difficulties were not helped by the media."

Inter are expected to be active in the transfer market during the close-season, and Mazzarri believes changes are necessary.

He added: "We have a clear project in mind. One of the difficulties this season was we did all we could in the circumstances, dealing with the squad at my disposal. I will tell the club my ideas and then we can plan for next season.

"I hear people say we play only on the counter-attack, but that's not true. They should see teams who really do play that way.

"We need players who can win the ball back quickly and pressure the opposition. If you don't have those characteristics, then you have to go deeper and pour forward at pace.

"It isn't really my style of football, but there's a big difference between saying something and doing it."