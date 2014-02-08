Mazzarri pleased with Thohir backing at Inter

Mazzarri has come under pressure recently following a run of five league games without a win that has seen Inter drop to sixth in Serie A.

However, Inter president Thohir insisted on Tuesday that the former Napoli boss will form part of the club's future plans.

The 52-year-old is pleased to have received Thohir's public support and is eyeing a morale-boosting victory against relegation-threatened Sassuolo on Sunday.

"I already knew what he (Thohir) thought but it's important for what we're doing here that the president said certain things publicly as well," he said.

"Words of praise like that carry a lot of meaning. Now I only hope that we can turn around this negative run of form we're in as soon as possible.

"We're working well in training, both mentally and physically.

"Right now the result is more important than anything else. It's important for the players so that they can feel freer again because negative results start to weigh down on you."